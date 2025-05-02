Marvel Rivals announces massive $3 million tournament called Ignite

HQ

The next big Marvel Rivals tournament has been announced. Known as Ignite, this event will see teams from all over the world battling it out in regional events all to secure a spot at an international finals where $1 million of the total $3 million will be on offer for the victor to walk away with.

The tournament will be running from May with regional activity happening across EMEA, Americas, China, Asia, and Oceania, and as for further information, we're waiting for NetEase and Marvel Entertainment to share more, as the announcement video below doesn't actually provide much more on the lines of specifics. Still as we're in May, expect more information very, very soon.