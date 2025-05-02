English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals announces massive $3 million tournament called Ignite

It will run over five regions and will have a grand finale where $1 million will be up for grabs.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The next big Marvel Rivals tournament has been announced. Known as Ignite, this event will see teams from all over the world battling it out in regional events all to secure a spot at an international finals where $1 million of the total $3 million will be on offer for the victor to walk away with.

The tournament will be running from May with regional activity happening across EMEA, Americas, China, Asia, and Oceania, and as for further information, we're waiting for NetEase and Marvel Entertainment to share more, as the announcement video below doesn't actually provide much more on the lines of specifics. Still as we're in May, expect more information very, very soon.

HQ

Related texts

0
Marvel RivalsScore

Marvel Rivals
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

Netease Games shows where to stand and crushes the competition with Marvel Rivals.



Loading next content