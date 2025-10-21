Marvel reveals the covers for the first issue of Ultimate Endgame

HQ

Recently, Marvel Comics announced that the Ultimate Universe would be coming to an end, and soon at that. In 2026, the overarching story will reach its end when Ultimate Endgame wraps up its fifth and final issue. The date of the final issue hasn't been confirmed yet but we do know that the first issue arrives on December 31.

With this being said, now Marvel has revealed the covers for this first issue, which sees Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Iron Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate America Chavez teaming up.

Written by Ultimates writer Deniz Camp with art from Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson, this run "brings together the Ultimate Universe series for the long-awaited showdown with the Maker, the architect behind this twisted universe."

The first issue will also offer a Blind Bag initiative where you can snag a copy of the comic with one of a variety of different cover arts. You can head over here to see the various options, including one from Peach Momoko, who we recently spoke with at San Diego Comic Con Malaga.

