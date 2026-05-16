Marvel reveals new Star Wars comic about Kylo Ren's darkest days

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Marvel and Lucasfilm have officially confirmed that a new five-part miniseries titled Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren is in the works. This comic book miniseries premieres on August 12th of this year and serves as the concluding chapter in a serialized story about Ben Solo's transformation. The project reunites writer Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney, who previously collaborated on The Rise of Kylo Ren.

The story takes place chronologically between the films The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and picks up immediately after the events of last year's comic book Legacy of Vader. After searching the galaxy for answers linked to Darth Vader, Kylo Ren returns to the First Order stronger, more disciplined, and more driven than ever before.

The series focuses on his time as Supreme Leader and aims to fill narrative gaps that lead directly into the events of the final film in the sequel trilogy.

At the heart of the plot is Kylo Ren's consolidation of power amid the prevailing chaos within the First Order's leadership. Generals Hux and Pryde both attempt to exploit the situation to seize control for themselves, but Kylo Ren crushes their ambitions and intrigues with brutal efficiency and ruthlessness.

Through a reign of terror he forces the officers into submission, establishing an even more authoritarian, dangerous, and unstable regime. The story also shows how he emerges as an active strategist behind the First Order's military direction and eliminates internal political instability.

Is this something that you are looking forward to?