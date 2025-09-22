Marvel reveals "new phase" of X-Men comics

HQ

Now that the Age of Revelation era of X-Men comics has come to a conclusion, you might be wondering what's next for the mutants. Marvel has revealed a new comic series that will follow this chapter, known as Shadows of Tomorrow, and also revealed when it will commence and which characters it will initially revolve around.

Starting in January 2026, this is described as a "new phase" for X-Men storytelling, and it will begin with The Uncanny X-Men #22, Wolverine #14, and X-Men #23 in January, and then will be followed by Cyclops #1 and Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 in February as well.

Further details about this next chapter of X-Men has yet to be shared, but you can see the initial teaser below.

