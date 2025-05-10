Marvel reportedly wants the upcoming X-Men movie to be directed by the filmmaker behind Thunderbolts*

HQ

Marvel Studios reportedly seems extremely pleased with the reception of the newly released Thunderbolts — and here at Gamereactor, we're not the least bit surprised. In our opinion, the film is the best thing Marvel has produced in years, so it's hardly shocking that the studio now wants Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier to take on even more projects. Schreier made a major breakthrough with the Netflix series Beef and has already had the chance to work within both the Marvel and Star Wars universes.

According to multiple sources, Jake Schreier is now in talks with Marvel to direct the upcoming X-Men film. Previously, there were rumors that the Russo brothers would oversee the X-Men reboot, so this could either mean that they're no longer involved — or perhaps they're simply stepping into more of a support role for the other creatives attached to the project.

