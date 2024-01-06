Marvel reportedly wants Drew Goddard to direct Spider-Man 4

HQ

We don't know much at all about Spider-Man 4, but given how No Way Home ended, the sequel could be about anything. Jon Watts, who directed the first three films, will not be returning for a fourth film, so at the moment Marvel Studios does not have a director for the spider's fourth adventure. However, Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman claims they are trying to get Drew Goddard to sign on for the film.

Goddard has previously directed films such as The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. Additionally, he has produced and written the script for the Daredevil franchise and given that Daredevil seems to be involved with Spider-Man 4, it wouldn't be surprising if Marvel wants Goddard to direct the film.

Tom Holland has previously expressed hesitation about reprising his role as Peter Parker, but after all, it is not the first time he has expressed himself in this way. We can probably count on him continuing to play the role of Spider-Man for a while longer. The film will, however, be made, regardless of Holland's participation or not.