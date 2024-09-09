Marvel producer says Agatha will be back

HQ

In just under two weeks, Marvel's new TV series, Agatha All Along, will premiere. In the series, we follow Agatha Harkness who we got to know as the villain in WandaVision, but after Wanda is now dead (we guess?) the spell over Agatha seems to have released her. Together with a bunch of other witches, they embark on a dangerous adventure, but not her last, according to producer Brad Winderbaum.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Winderbaum stated, "So yes, there will be more Agatha in the future [of] the MCU, yes. She is in an episode of What If...? season 3 - I shouldn't say more, but it's one of my favorite episodes ever done, and it may involve the giant musical number, and she's just incredible, and we all want to see more of her."