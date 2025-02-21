Marvel pauses development on three major shows

Marvel television has paused development on Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc., three series that we thought were heading to our screens. Now, it seems that priorities have changed for Marvel.

According to Deadline, Marvel sources said that none of these shows were officially greenlit, and yet they could still come to our screens at some point down the line. Apparently, Marvel is shifting up its TV slate to be much more in line with a traditional network.

It will develop a lot of projects, and not all of them will get made. Trying to maintain audience engagement in an era where a lot of people simply don't want to watch everything Marvel can put out will be tough, but it's clear there are strategies in place to combat superhero fatigue.