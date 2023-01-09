Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Marvel only gave Don Cheadle two hours to decide if he wanted to be part of the MCU

      The actor was at a kid's birthday party when Marvel asked him to sign up for six movies.

      HQ

      When we think of James Rhodes/War Machine these days, we think about Don Cheadle's portrayal of the character - even if the actor wasn't the first to do so, as Terrence Howard played Rhodes in the original Iron Man. But it turns out that Cheadle coming on to take over the role ended up being quite a stressful situation, as an interview with GQ has revealed that Marvel gave the actor two hours to decide if he wanted to sign a six-movie deal as the character, all while he was at his kid's birthday party.

      Cheadle spoke about the matter: "I was at my kid's laser tag birthday party. They called me and said, 'This is what's happening and we're giving you the offer. If you don't say yes then we're going to the next person. This is going to happen very fast. Why don't you take an hour and decide if you want to do it.' It was a six-movie deal! In an hour I have to decide?"

      As you would with a deal of this proportion, Cheadle then proceeded to ask about what these other movies would be, with the secretive Marvel only announcing they would be films in the Avengers franchise.

      Clearly Cheadle decided to accept the role and sign the deal, as since then he has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 12 years as a supporting character, and will even be back in the future in the Armor Wars movie.

      To see Cheadle's conversation about the six-movie deal, check out the GQ interview below.

      <social>https://youtu.be/sUKLqTEd4cw?t=241</social>

