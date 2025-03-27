Marvel isn't done announcing Avengers: Doomsday cast members

HQ

Yesterday, we saw one of the strangest and frustrating reveals we've seen for a film, game, or any other piece of media for that matter. No one suspected they'd be sat at their computer for five hours, but to get the news, that's what we had to do.

From returning Avengers like Chris Hemsworth to X-Men original cast members like Sir Ian McKellen, there were plenty of surprises as well as a few expected faces. However, it seems as if Marvel isn't quite done with the cast for Avengers: Doomsday yet.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is still keeping some names close to its chest, and we're not sure when or how we'll learn about these additional cast members. Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and more were notably absent, despite expectations pointing towards them appearing.

Still, with 27 names on the docket already, it's going to be difficult to squeeze all these heroes into one movie. We've got over a year to wait before we get to see how it pans out, as Avengers: Doomsday will hit screens on the 1st of May, 2026.