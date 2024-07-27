Marvel is working on a Nova TV show

HQ

Marvel has a lot of projects in the pipeline, including various big screen offerings and a selection of TV programmes too. Talking about the latter, it seems like the upcoming Nova adaptation that has long been rumoured is in fact still in the works and will be arriving as a TV series.

This was confirmed by Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige in an interview with Comicbook.com, where he confirmed that the series is still going ahead as planned and given an idea as to when it could be making its debut.

"It's happening, it's coming together. Richard Rider, yep. A show, yeah, yeah. It's three or four years out."

So while we can likely expect to hear casting rumours and then announcements in the coming years, it doesn't look like this will be a project on Marvel's immediate slate of plans.

Who do you think should be cast as Richard Rider in the Nova series?