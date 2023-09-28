Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel is rumoured to have scrapped an entire episode of the TV series Echo

Due to uneven pacing.

Marvel's Echo miniseries has been in production for quite some time. The character first appeared in the TV series Hawkeye and a miniseries about her was planned to be released on Disney+ in November. However, a while ago the decision was made to delay the series which will now premiere in January instead.

Now Marvel is also rumoured to have made the decision to scrap an entire episode of the series, which will consist of five episodes, rather than six as previously planned. The reason behind the decision is said to be due to an uneven pace. If this turns out to be true, we can hardly complain about the decision as it has been a recurring problem for Marvel's TV series.

This all comes per CanWeGetToast who has become known for sharing rumours and information about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

