Marvel is not working on a sequel to Eternals

Eternals was not a hit when it was released in cinemas three years ago. Neither the reviews nor the box office were positive and it wasn't until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiered that Eternals was no longer the lowest rated MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes. Since demand is not very high, Marvel does not seem to want to invest in more Eternals and a sequel is not on the way,according to Kevin Feige (thanks, GeekyRant).

"There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2. There are, and I think you've seen maybe in a trailer we've released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."