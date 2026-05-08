Marvel is launching a "terrifying new universe" this autumn

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Marvel Comics has revealed that it will soon be kickstarting a new publishing line seemingly focussed on all things horror. It's regarded as Midnight, and we know what you're thinking, more of a horror focus and midnight in the same sentence, does this mean a big push for all things Midnight Sons and Marvel's supernatural endeavours? Perhaps, but the description of what Midnight intends to be does suggest otherwise.

The explanation outlines: "The light had its turn.

"Marvel Comics presents MIDNIGHT, a terrifying new universe coming this fall. Stay tuned next week for more information on this all-new publishing line, including series and creative team reveals."

Beyond this information, we have been given a teaser image for Midnight and told that it will be kicking off proceedings in the autumn. So all we can do now is wait until Marvel is ready to share more.

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