Marvel is killing off Ms. Marvel

HQ

Marvel comics is preparing to kill off Ms. Marvel. As outlined on the comic book company's official site, following events that take place in Amazing Spider-Man #26, which is set to go on sale at the end of this month, we'll see characters and creators say goodbye to Ms. Marvel.

You'll be able to pick up Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel comic this July and see how the universe reacts to the death of one of its more influential characters. Considering how Marvel has killed a lot of its characters in the past, it's unlikely Ms. Marvel will stay dead forever, though.

"The heart of the Marvel Universe has stopped beating. Now join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel's brightest stars!"

Will you be reading Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel?