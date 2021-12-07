Marvel is getting into the Holiday spirit by getting the MCU to sing a Christmas Carol

HQ

It's less than three weeks until Christmas, which means we're starting to see more and more unique takes on getting into the Holiday spirit. One of which comes from Marvel, who has got the Marvel Cinematic Universe together to sing the Christmas Carol Deck the Halls... kind of.

The carol doesn't exactly see the cast directly singing Deck the Halls, but instead has the song performed by a variety of chopped up footage from the many, many films that make up this vast universe of superheroes.

It's only a short clip, but if you fancy getting into the Xmas mood, it does feature subtitles so you can sing along if you like. Check it out here.

