Marvel is expected to rename Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

It feels like you can't go two minutes without some Marvel Cinematic Universe drama seeping out of the cracks at Disney and Marvel Studios. The Hollywood Reporter has published a lengthy report that reveals a few different plans that seem to be in the work at the two companies, and by the looks of things, we're on the precipice of 'major' changes.

It's noted that the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty film is in the process of both being renamed and retooled. Following the Jonathan Majors domestic abuse trial, Marvel is looking to distance itself not just from the actor but from the character of Kang the Conqueror too, suggesting that recasting the role is not on the table. It's unclear what direction the MCU will take with this adjustment in mind, but either way, it looks the era of Kang is done and dusted - at least for the time being.

Otherwise, in regard to upcoming projects, THR revealed that Agatha: Darkhold Diaries recently went through a few reshoots and is now aiming for an autumn release on Disney+. Fantastic Four will be shooting in London this summer. Thunderbolts has brought on the showrunner of The Bear to tidy up the script before aiming to film next month in Atlanta. And likewise while no direct confirmation was given by Disney CEO Bob Iger, trends suggest that Captain America: Brave New World will be delayed to November 2025 and that Blade will be pushed out of 2025 entirely.

Lastly, it was mentioned that despite having the likes of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, and soon to be Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Marvel is "still searching for characters and actors who can carry its universe forward after the exits of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans."

Needless to say, it looks like the next couple of years are going to be very important for the future of the MCU.