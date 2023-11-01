Marvel is considering reviving the Avengers in new movie

HQ

There's no hiding that the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't been the same since Avengers: Endgame, so it wasn't surprising when rumours of Disney rebooting the MCU started making the rounds last month. Now we know a bit more about these potential plans.

Variety claims Disney and Marvel are talking about and considering bringing back most, if not all, of the original MCU actor for a new Avengers movie. This would, just as the previous rumours indiciated, include reviving Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow even if the former is known to demand an incredible salary and Johansson sued Disney after her standalone movie.

These are obviously just talks right now, as the giant companies are still seemingly set to complete their planned phases of the MCU despite diminishing interest amongst the public and the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors, so I'm curious:

Would you like to see this kind of Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot, and do you think that could bring it back to its former glory?