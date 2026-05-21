Marvel is collecting Indiana Jones comics from the 80s in a leatherette-bound hardback collection

HQ

Indiana Jones is experiencing a bit of a resurgence as of late, as it was only a few years ago when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny debuted in cinemas and since then we've also seen the arrival of MachineGames' fantastic Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game. With Indy once again a favourite among so many, now Marvel Comics is looking to celebrate the character too.

To this end, a new special edition collection has been revealed that looks to collate the comic book stories of Indy from throughout the 1980s, bringing them all together in two stunning tomes that are hardback and bound with a leatherette binding, on top of having a debossed cover design to boot. Needless to say, if you like comics and collector's items, you'll want to keep an eye on these beauties.

Marvel explains: "Presented in leatherette binding with debossed cover designs and featuring ribbon bookmarks, these deluxe hardcovers include the comic adaptations of 'Raiders of the Lost Ark,' 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,' and 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,' as well as the entire run of 'The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones.'"

The collection spans two books known as Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I and Book II, and both will be debuting on a yet to be determined date in September. We also don't yet know the pricing of the editions, but they will undoubtedly set you back more than a traditional comic book would.

This is an ad: