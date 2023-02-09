Marvel is already thinking about Ant-Man 4

HQ

As Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has yet to actually debut in cinemas, we're still in the dark about what will happen in the film's plot. After being dragged into the Quantum Realm, will Paul Rudd's Scott Lang manage to escape Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, and what will happen to Scott's family, including his daughter Cassie? Well it seems like at least some of the Lang family will be alright, as a new interview has revealed that producers are already thinking about Ant-Man's next outing.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios VP of production and development, Stephen Broussard stated: "We're already thinking about it. It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie.

"You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?' Like the wheels start turning, you can't help yourself. I don't want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can't help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin."

Either way, as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we'll just have to see how it shakes things up when it debuts next week, on February 17 to be exact.