Marvel initially wanted Charlie Cox to read for Foggy Nelson in Daredevil

"I was elected to lead, not to read," is likely what was going through Charlie Cox's head when he got a call from Marvel asking if he could come and do a screen test for Foggy Nelson. Despite auditioning for the role of Matt Murdock, he had instead been picked out to play Murdock's best friend.

Cox wasn't exactly pleased with this, as he explained to GQ, and while on a retreat out in the Scottish highlands he got the call from Marvel. Two days later, when he returned, he said he would only read for the lead.

Cox's audition hadn't been the most prepared. He didn't know Murdock was blind, for example, but considering how important this role has been for him, and how much fans adore his performance, it seems Marvel did the right thing in taking a chance on Cox.