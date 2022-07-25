Cookies

Marvel has revealed its plans for Phases 5 & 6 of the MCU

It'll all conclude with two more Avengers outings.

HQ

Now that 2022 is already halfway done, Marvel Studios has finally lifted the curtain on Phases 5 & 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Announced during its panel at San Diego Comic Con, we now know exactly what movies and TV series we'll be looking forward to over the next few years. Here is the full slate of offerings.


  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumMania - February 17, 2023

  • Secret Invasion [Disney+] - Spring 2023

  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

  • Loki Season 2 [Disney+] - Summer 2023

  • Echo [Disney+] - Summer 2023

  • The Marvels - July 28, 2023

  • Blade - November 3, 2023

  • Ironheart [Disney+] - Autumn 2023

  • Agatha: Coven of Chaos [Disney+] - Winter 2023

  • Daredevil: Born Again [Disney+] - Spring 2024

  • Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

  • Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

  • Fantastic Four - November 8, 2024

  • Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 2, 2025

  • Avengers: Secret Wars - November 7, 2025

You can read further information, including very brief plot details about each movie right here.

