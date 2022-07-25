Marvel has revealed its plans for Phases 5 & 6 of the MCU

HQ

Now that 2022 is already halfway done, Marvel Studios has finally lifted the curtain on Phases 5 & 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Announced during its panel at San Diego Comic Con, we now know exactly what movies and TV series we'll be looking forward to over the next few years. Here is the full slate of offerings.



Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumMania - February 17, 2023



Secret Invasion [Disney+] - Spring 2023



Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023



Loki Season 2 [Disney+] - Summer 2023



Echo [Disney+] - Summer 2023



The Marvels - July 28, 2023



Blade - November 3, 2023



Ironheart [Disney+] - Autumn 2023



Agatha: Coven of Chaos [Disney+] - Winter 2023



Daredevil: Born Again [Disney+] - Spring 2024



Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024



Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024



Fantastic Four - November 8, 2024



Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 2, 2025



Avengers: Secret Wars - November 7, 2025



