Marvel has revealed its plans for Phases 5 & 6 of the MCU

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
Now that 2022 is already halfway done, Marvel Studios has finally lifted the curtain on Phases 5 & 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Announced during its panel at San Diego Comic Con, we now know exactly what movies and TV series we'll be looking forward to over the next few years. Here is the full slate of offerings.
You can read further information, including very brief plot details about each movie right here.