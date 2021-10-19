Marvel has delayed five of its Phase 4 movies

Last night marked the Hollywood premiere for the next major motion picture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Eternals. The movie will be introducing a new cast of characters and is described as a film of cosmic proportions, and will be landing in theatres around the world on November 5. While we can look forward to this soon, and also Spider-Man: No Way Home a few weeks later (this will hit cinemas on December 17), Marvel has made the decision to push a lot of the other upcoming MCU movies it has planned by at least a couple of months.
Revealed in a blog post by Marvel, five movies have been delayed, changing what we expected to see from the MCU over 2022. The delayed movies and their former and new release dates can be seen below.
