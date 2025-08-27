Marvel has begun working on the new X-Men movie

Marvel is officially working on the new X-Men movie. Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, we knew that we would be getting some crossovers between the likes of Deadpool, Wolverine, and the MCU. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already brought one team formerly attached to Fox back home, and now Marvel is working on another.

Speaking with Empire, director Jake Schreier couldn't say much, but he did confirm that the X-Men movie is being worked on as we speak. "I can't say anything about it, but we've started work on X-Men, and that's obviously very, very exciting," he said.

Schreier also said he learned a lot from directing Thunderbolts* another MCU ensemble movie. "The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it's more shooting days than I've ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

We're not yet sure when exactly the new X-Men movie will release, but we do know it's likely to arrive some time after Secret Wars in 2027. So, perhaps don't hold your breath just yet, but Marvel seems to have a plan of when it should bring about the new X-Men in the future.