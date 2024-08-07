Marvel has an unannounced animated project in the works

HQ

Marvel Animation recently blew many of us away with the frankly fantastic X-Men '97, something that clearly did well as multiple follow-up seasons are on the way. On top of more animated X-Men and the final season of What If...? there are more animated Marvel Animation projects coming, one of which is yet to be announced to the world.

This information comes from Forbes who reveals that recent filings show that Marvel Animation has spent around $20 million last year on a project that it has yet to announce to the world. Perhaps this will change later this week when Marvel holds its panel at D23 to start off the weekend.

What do you hope this animated project will be?