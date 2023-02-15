Marvel has a "story" for a fourth Spider-Man movie

HQ

Considering Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of few movies to actually premiere during the pandemic and still find massive box office success, we assumed it wouldn't be long until we heard what was next for the web-slinging hero, despite the fact that Tom Holland has made it clear multiple times that he doesn't want to continue playing Spidey forever and the fact that Sony once again has creative control of the character.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios' boss Kevin Feige has provided a bit of colour on this front, where he has confirmed that another Spider-Man movie is planned and that there is already a story for it.

"All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

Feige was also asked about other MCU works during the interview, including Blade, where he revealed that the film will finally start shooting in ten weeks time, following a slew of delays and production problems.