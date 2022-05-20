Marvel gets to emulate Stan Lee's face for the next 20 years

HQ

About four years have now passed since comic book legend Stan Lee left us. Marvel themselves, however, don't seem ready to let him rest in peace, and have now negotiated to emulate him in TV shows, movies and theme parks for the next 20 years. This includes being able to use his voice, name, appearance and signature in various projects. So anyone who thought cameos were over might want to think again.

As revealed in an announcement press release by Genius Brands International (the company that manages Stan Lee's IPs), Genius Brands and POW! Entertainment have signed a 20-year deal that will allow Marvel Studios to use Lee's face across its products and theme parks around the world.

"We are proud to be the stewards of the incredibly valuable rights to Stan Lee's name, likeness, merchandise, and intellectual property brand," said Andy Heyward, chairman & CEO of Genius Brands. "And, there is no better place than Marvel and Disney where Stan should be for his movies and theme park experiences. As we enter the centennial year of Stan's birthday, December 28, 2022, we are thrilled to see his memory and legacy will continue to delight fans through this new long-term agreement with Marvel."

Marvel will also be able to use existing footage and audio recordings of Lee in the future, as part of the deal.

