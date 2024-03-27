Marvel gets the Overwatch treatment with upcoming 6v6 PvP shooter

It was confirmed yesterday that a new Marvel game was set to be revealed today and that it was slated to be a PvP shooter akin to what we saw become popular thanks to games like Overwatch. Well, now we can share a bunch of extra information about that very game as it has been officially revealed.

Known as Marvel Rivals, the game will be a 6v6 PvP shooter that sees a multitude of Marvel's most famous heroes and villains facing off across themed levels that have destructible environments. The game is being developed by a team at NetEase Games that includes veterans from Call of Duty and Battlefield, and while no official launch date was mentioned, there are plans to host an alpha test for the game this May.

The game will include a collection of characters spanning the Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more, including Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, Magik, Scarlet Witch, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Iron Man, Hulk, Storm, Doctor Strange, and more. Each character is said to bring their own set of abilities that can be combined with other characters for special effects as part of the Team-Up Skills. We're told that Rocket can ride on Groot's back, and Hulk can emit gamma radiation to charge Iron Man's armour, as examples. Players will also be able to use additional moves and abilities, such as hiding behind cover or using makeshift weapons to deal massive damage.

As per the maps, a few iconic locations have been mentioned so far. Asgard will be present as will Tokyo in 2099, and as for why a future version of the Japanese city is being used, this is down to the narrative that revolves around the game.

The storyline states that Doctor Doom has teamed up with his 2099 counterpart and has forced multiple timelines to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, which in turn has created new worlds and crises. Now, heroes and villains are teaming up to stop the Dooms before one of them takes complete control over the new merged reality.

NetEase and Marvel Games has said that Marvel Rivals will be a live game, meaning we can expect it to be supported with new characters and maps down the line.