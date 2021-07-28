Marvel Future Revolution to release this August

A few weeks ago, we reported that Marvel Future Revolution is open for pre-register, allowing interested fans to sign up for the game when it does release. On that matter, Netmarble has officially given us a release date for when the game will land, and it's less than a month away.

Set to become available on mobile devices (iOS and Android), the free-to-play open world action RPG will launch on August 25.

As for what the game is about, the description states that we can expect the storyline to be based around what happened when multiple Earths from the multiverse converged to form an entirely new Primary Earth. On this new Earth, we'll have to use a team of superheroes to defeat an armada of supervillains, hellbent on causing chaos in this combined world.

Take a look at the teaser trailer for the game below.