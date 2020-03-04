Marvel Future Revolution is a new open-world RPG on mobile

Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment have announced a new collaborative project, an open-world RPG called Marvel Future Revolution. Previously the two released Marvel Future Fight almost five years ago. Now, in a new press release, it is revealed that this is the first open-world RPG that is going to be released on mobile (iOS & Android) based in the Marvel universe.

The game is written by Marc Sumerak (Marvel Comics writer across the likes of Avengers, Thor, Iron Man, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel) and tells a story about the colliding of many Earths how that gave birth to a so-called 'Primary Earth'. You will walk in the shoes of an agent who is part of a new superhero team called 'Omega Flight' and then battle the numerous supervillains of the multiverse.

But of course, the number of heroes is also multiplied. So far, the developer has confirmed that Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange will be in the game with their many multiverse counterparts (with different costumes). As the open-world suggests, you can travel through the open universe and visit iconic locations such as Xandar, Sakaar, and many more.

Bill Roseman, VP & Head of Creative Marvel Games promised "many new and unique locations" and "lots of costume combos you've never seen before."

The release date of Marvel Future Revolution is still unknown, but we suspect it will be released around the fifth anniversary of Marvel Future Fight on April 30, 2020. You can watch the teaser trailer below and subscribe to the game's newsletter for future updates.