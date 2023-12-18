Marvel forced to change as Jonathan Majors is found guilty of reckless assault

HQ

Considering how Disney and Warner Bros. treated Johnny Depp and Amber Heard before, during and after their horrible allegations against each other, it wasn't surprising when rumours of Marvel Studios changing basically all of its Marvel Cinematic Universe plans after Jonathan Majors was accused of domestic violence and more started making the rounds. We'll soon learn what's true and not.

The Hollywood Reporter and IGN state that Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and one count of harassment in the second degree today. The jury did acquit him of the intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated assault in the second degree charges, however, so Majors will probably not serve more than a year in prison.

Still, it seems more than likely that this verdict will force Marvel Studios to make an official statement about Jonathan Majors' future in the MCU, as he was last heavily involved in season 2 of Loki and was obviously set to be the big bad guy in what's currently still called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty aka Avengers 5.

Do you think Marvel should refocus on a new villain, recast Kang, start from scratch or what?