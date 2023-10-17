Marvel finally seems to be working on a new Hulk film

HQ

The battle between Universal and Marvel owners Disney has for us comic book fans meant that the Hulk as a character has been decimated in the Avengers saga and pretty much dropped completely when it comes to the possibility of acting as the lead character in a new "stand alone" film. But now this seems to have been resolved and according to rumours (as per Marvel leaker CanWeGetToast), Marvel Studios is working on a new, upcoming Hulk movie. This is because the rights to the character have gone back to Marvel as Universal did not use the licence to make films based on Marvel's angry green man.

"Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk is a bit of a different story. Kevin Feige is conscious of how the rights situation with Hulk always kept him as more of a supporting character rather than one of the mains. With everything Marvel has set up in She-Hulk and #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld, there's definitely a plan in place for MORE Hulk in the MCU's future."

Are you hungry for more Hulk?