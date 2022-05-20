Marvel fans are angry about She-Hulk's appearance

HQ

The first trailer was released for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which premieres on Disney+ on August 17th. However, far from everyone is happy based on what we've seen so far. In fact, plenty of fans are annoyed that the special effects for She-Hulk look bad. However, there are still three months to go before the premiere, so let's hope she looks better when it does.

"She-Hulk as a show looks amazingly fun but the actual CGI looks really unfinished and rubbery. I'm aware it is TV but the Star Wars stuff manages and they have the budgets to adjust."

"The She-Hulk trailer is fun and my gosh I love Tatiana Maslany (she'll *crush* it in this role) but her post-transformation CGI looks godawful."

"I actually like the tone of She-Hulk. It feels fun. And Maslany is hella talented, that shows. But my lord you have Gamora. You could've used practical effects on her face and body. They literally have the resources. Maslany too talented to be hidden in that CGI nonsense."

Thanks, GamesRadar.