Marvel faces backlash from X-Men '97 creator over character changes

Beau DeMayo, the creative mind behind X-Men '97, has recently expressed dissatisfaction in a post on X with Marvel Studios' approach to adapting its iconic villains. Following the release of the trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, DeMayo reignited criticism, pointing out what he perceives as a trend of "race-swapping" villains, including Norman Osborn, now portrayed by Colman Domingo.

According to DeMayo, this isn't an isolated case but part of a larger pattern, citing characters like Kang, Electro, the High Evolutionary, and Mordo as examples. While Marvel has often championed inclusivity, his comments highlight a brewing debate among fans and creators about authenticity versus representation in reimagining beloved characters.

This isn't DeMayo's first critique of Marvel. He previously criticised What If...?, raising questions about the studio's creative direction. With Marvel constantly under the microscope, the tension between honouring comic book legacies and evolving with modern sensibilities remains a hot-button issue.

What's your take on Marvel's reinterpretation of iconic characters?

