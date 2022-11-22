Marvel explains why Armor Wars is going from TV series to movie

HQ

It was previously decided that Armor Wars would be another Marvel series to be broadcast on Disney+. Two months ago, however, Marvel announced that the series would not happen. Rather, the project will become a movie instead. The film will include Don Cheadle returning as War Machine, and producer Nate Moore recently explained more about why it was the right decision to make a movie and not a TV series.

"When you're talking about a show that wants to be about seeing all the cool armors and Don Cheadle interacting with all these armors and, sort of, the legacy of Tony Stark? That became kind of cost prohibitive to do as a show. We realized as a feature, not only can we get into some of the beautiful imagery that is from publishing, and there's certainly an Armor Wars run, but also there's ways then to leverage the ideas of that movie and affect other movies down the line."