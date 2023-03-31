Marvel Entertainment's boss has been fired by Disney

HQ

Marvel's boss, Ike Perlmutter, has been fired, the new (former) Disney CEO Bob Iger confirms. In an attempt to now steer the company back on course, and to save billions in 2023 in the process, they have, among other things, fired 7,000 employees, fired VFX manager Victoria Alonso and got rid of the CEO of all of Marvel Entertainment.

This entire department is now thrown under Marvel Studios, which is controlled by Kevin Feige, and we can imagine that Feige is rejoicing today as Perlmutter and he have been at each other's throats before. At one point, Perlmutter wanted Feige fired, which led to a public dispute, among other things.

Iger talks about the matter: "The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly. This company is home to the most talented and dedicated employees in the world, and so many of you bring a lifelong passion for Disney to your work here. That's part of what makes working at Disney so special. It also makes it all the more difficult to say goodbye to wonderful people we care about. I want to offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to every departing employee for your numerous contributions and your devotion to this beloved company."

