Marvel Duel is releasing in select countries later this month

After having opened for pre-registration, Marvel Duel now has had its launch date confirmed (or more appropriately soft-launch date) in select countries. These countries are the ones that have previously been eligible for the pre-registration, namely Thailand, Indonesia, The Philippines, and Malaysia.
As opposed to our last report that it's a card battler, it turns out that NetEase has changed its mind and opted for an auto-battler instead (like Auto-Chess and Dota Underlords). It will still have more than 150+ Marvel characters from different universes, but now you play it on a chess table.
Marvel Duel will be released on July 31 2020 on App Store and Google Play. With the gameplay change, do you still want to play it?
Thanks, Pocketgamer.com
Loading next content