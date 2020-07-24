Marvel Duel is releasing in select countries later this month

After having opened for pre-registration, Marvel Duel now has had its launch date confirmed (or more appropriately soft-launch date) in select countries. These countries are the ones that have previously been eligible for the pre-registration, namely Thailand, Indonesia, The Philippines, and Malaysia.

As opposed to our last report that it's a card battler, it turns out that NetEase has changed its mind and opted for an auto-battler instead (like Auto-Chess and Dota Underlords). It will still have more than 150+ Marvel characters from different universes, but now you play it on a chess table.

Marvel Duel will be released on July 31 2020 on App Store and Google Play. With the gameplay change, do you still want to play it?

Thanks, Pocketgamer.com