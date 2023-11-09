Marvel director addresses rumours about The Avengers

We previously reported on an insider who claimed to have information about an upcoming, as yet unannounced Avengers film featuring the classic ensemble of superheroes. And the idea of once again seeing Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow and Hawkeye working together was something that had many fans' mouths watering. However, it now turns out that this is not true at all, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Marvel boss Kevin Feige denied the rumour, saying:

"We did not discuss that and that is the truth. We're doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he's part of the family. But in terms of returning, we'll have to see."

Regarding the project with Scarlett, it is not related to Black Widow, but something completely different related to Marvel. Maybe a voice-over? We can only speculate and hope to one day see the original set of The Avengers again.

What do you think the secret Scarlett project is, and do you think Marvel should make a classic Avengers film?