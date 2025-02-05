Marvel denies use of AI in Fantastic Four: First Steps posters

HQ

Marvel has denied claims that it used AI in order to create the accompanying posters for Fantastic Four: First Steps. Following the reveal of the movie's trailer yesterday, a lot of fans were happy to see Marvel's first family on screen, but criticism soon followed as people spotted some suspicious posters afterwards.

Via The Wrap, Marvel was quick to shoot down these AI rumours, stating that the posters were not made using AI. However, that hasn't stopped the conspiracies from running wild, pointing to people in the posters that appear duplicated and missing fingers.

Check out the posters for yourself below. In the past, Marvel has run into some controversy with AI after it used the technology for the opening of Secret Invasion. As AI and film seem to blend more and more, we're bound to see more debates and finger-pointing like this, whether AI has been used or not.