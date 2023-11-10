Marvel delays every movie except for Deadpool 3 out of 2024

HQ

Cheers were heard around there world when the SAG-AFTRA strike ended yesterday and actors went back to work again. The bad news is that this allowed the studios to take a closer look at their schedules and realised it would be impossible to finish different movies and TV shows in time for their planned premieres. Disney and Marvel are good examples of this.

A press release announces that Deadpool 3 has been delayed from the 3rd of May 3 to the 26th of July next year. Not as bad as some feared, but the same can't be said about other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Captain America: Brave New World has been pushed from the aforementioned the 26th of July premiere to the 14th of February, 2025.

Meanwhile, Thunderbolts will arrive on the 25th of July, 2025, instead of the 20th of December, 2024.

We'll then have to wait a bit more than three months for the next MCU movie, as Mahershala Ali's Blade has been pushed from the 14th of February, 2025, to the 7th of November the same year.

Long story short, Deadpool 3 has suddenly become the only MCU movie we're getting in 2024.