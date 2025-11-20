Marvel Cosmic Invasion to get physical editions for Standard and Deluxe editions

HQ

Very soon, Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be called into action to face down the bug hordes of Annihilus as part of Tribute Games' Marvel Cosmic Invasion. The beat 'em up title will launch on PC and consoles on December 1, and with this edging ever closer now publisher Dotemu has some good news to share.

The arcade game will be getting physical editions. Both the Standard and the Deluxe versions of the game will get physical options that even include the full game installed on the cartridge for Nintendo Switch 2.

As for what the two editions offer, the Standard edition is just the base game and it will set you back $39.99 for the PS5, Xbox, and Switch version and then $49.99 for the Switch 2 edition (why Switch 2 physical editions are costing more than other formats is unclear). The Deluxe alternative will feature the base game but also some extra goodies, namely a SteelBook case, a detailed poster, 15 exclusive art cards, and a sticker sheet too. This edition will cost $59.99 on PS5, Xbox, and Switch and $69.99 on Switch 2.

Again, pre-orders for these physical options has now started and they will be looking to arrive on March 13, 2026, almost four months after the digital version of the game.