Marvel Cosmic Invasion set for December launch, Iron Man and Phoenix confirmed as final characters

Developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu have been steadily sharing more and more information about the upcoming beat 'em up arcade game Marvel Cosmic Invasion. Over the months, we've learned about the various superheroes that will be available in the game, including Rocket Raccoon and She-Hulk, Beta Ray Bill and the Silver Surfer, Black Panther and Cosmic Ghost Rider, and now we know the final two will make up the full line-up.

As revealed alongside the official launch date of December 1, 2025, Marvel Cosmic Invasion will feature both Iron Man and Phoenix (the immensely powerful cosmic version of the X-Men's Jean Grey) as playable characters too.

For teasers of what to expect from both characters, we're told that Iron Man can use his "mighty repulsor blasts and powerful Iron Cannon" to blast bugs while "Tony Stark's jet-powered alter ego brings all of his technological might to Annihilus' doorstep!" Adding to this for Phoenix, we can look ahead to "world-bending telekinetic powers to crush the insectoid invaders, but that's not all. With her evolution, the flames of the Phoenix stand ready to consume all manners of evil."

You can see glimpses of both characters in action in the latest trailer for the game below, and as for the full launch line-up of characters, see the list below too.

All 15 Marvel Cosmic Invasion characters:



Captain America



Venom



Storm



Wolverine



Nova



Spider-Man



Phyla-Vell



Iron Man



Phoenix



She-Hulk



Rocket Raccoon



Beta-Ray Bill



Cosmic Ghost Rider



Silver Surfer



Black Panther

