Marvel confirms the Russo brothers will direct 2 Avengers movies

San Diego Comic-Con has made this a very fun weekend with exciting news about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, Silo season 2, Mortal Kombat 1 DLC and so much more. That last part includes a bunch of Marvel stuff, including the confirmation of a very interesting rumour.

Marvel confirms that Anthony and Joe Russo will direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is set to premiere in May 2026, and we've received an announcement that will probably make many MCU fans out there mark their calenders, as Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in the film. Fairly surprising after seeing Downey Jr. saying both once and twice that he would love to play Iron Man again.

At least he'll get to meet some old friends again, and they'll probably get to spend a lot of time together. I say that because Avengers: Secret Wars will premiere in May 2027 if everything goes according to plan, so it sounds like the upcoming Avengers movies will be filmed back-to-back. Not anything new for the Russo brothers, as the duo gave us Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Time will tell if they can bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to greatness again.

What do you think about the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel?