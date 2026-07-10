Marvel confirms San Diego Comic-Con schedule, including Hall H presentation on July 25

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It's almost the time of year again for comic book, film, TV, video game, and entertainment fans in general to flock to San Diego once more for the annual Comic-Con event. The Californian convention is happening at the end of this month, and with that being said, Marvel has confirmed its full presence and schedule for the festival.

Marvel will be present at San Diego Comic-Con for all four days between July 23-26, but the big moment of interest will come on Saturday, July 25, when the comic giant takes to the stage in Hall H to host a massive presentation. It's been a couple of years since Marvel last hosted such a presentation, but typically we can expect an update on future Marvel Cinematic Universe plans for one, often coinciding with cast announcements and trailers, making a proper trailer reveal for Avengers: Doomsday all the more plausible.

Marvel adds on this front: "And of course, fans won't want to miss Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation on Saturday, where surprise guests will share an exclusive look at what's next for the MCU."

Beyond this, expect two booths on the show floor (#2359 and #2519), and also dedicated panels exploring the Avengers: Armageddon and Midnight Universe comic runs, plus another for X-Men '97, plus appearances from Marvel's Wolverine, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, and Marvel Rivals from the gaming element.

Will you be visiting or tuning into San Diego Comic-Con later this month? Don't forget that San Diego Comic-Con Malaga will also be happening in October, with the full guest and partner list now available.