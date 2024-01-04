Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel compares scrapped episode of What If...? with Children of Men

Showrunner A.C. Bradley: "It felt like the world was already ending and we didn't need to add to it".

The animated TV series What If...? has just wrapped up its second season, which was released over Christmas. As expected, it offered a lot of interesting scenarios that would never have been explored otherwise. However, among all the ideas, some will never be realised, including a much grittier episode from showrunner and head writer A.C. Bradley. In the end, however, it all felt too dark and, given the horrors of the world, the idea was never realised.

Speaking with IGN, Bradley stated, "It felt like the world was already ending and we didn't need to add to it, and so it became kind of an escape and a fun release. However, I did write an episode, which is forever going in a drawer, that was very, very dark. I was calling it 'Children of Men with Spider-Man.'"

Would you have liked to see this dark What If...? episode idea?

