Marvel comes to Magic: The Gathering in 2025

HQ

Magic: The Gathering has partnered up with a bunch of interesting brands and franchises over the years, and in 2025 this will be continuing. Because it has been revealed that Marvel and Wizards of the Coast are teaming up and collaborating on bringing Marvel characters to the fantasy tabletop game.

Known as the Universes Beyond collaboration, we're told that this partnership will see "fan-favourite Super Heroes, villains, and more" brought to Magic: The Gathering.

The catch is that the collaboration is still a while away, and in fact won't be launching until an undetermined date in 2025. This of course also means that we don't know the extent of what it will include yet, or which characters will be debuting as Magic cards, but no doubt we can count on the usual popular lot, like Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, and so forth being represented.

Will you be expanding your Magic: The Gathering deck with some Marvel characters?