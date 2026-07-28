Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline: What we know is coming following San Diego Comic-Con

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It's an incredibly busy time to be a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as not only will the first (of two in 2026) major MCU flicks debut in cinemas this week, but we've also just seen Marvel Studios commandeer Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con to share an update on its future. As it stands, there are a lot of moving parts in the MCU, so with Spider-Man: Brand New Day all but here, we've catalogued all the confirmed information so you know what the MCU has in store for the rest of 2026 and throughout 2027 and 2028.

For starters, there are no projects confirmed for 2029 or beyond as of yet. Likewise, there are a lot of productions that are 'in the works' but which have been so troubled or remain in such a state of limbo it's truly hard to know if they will ever be made. So for the sake of this timeline, we're only going to spotlight things with firm release dates or windows, leaving "TBA" titles alone.

But if you are curious which MCU projects still currently hold the TBA status, you can see the full list below.

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TBA MCU films:



Armor Wars



Blade



Nova



Shang-Chi sequel



X-Men



TBA MCU series:



Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Season 3



Wonder Man: Season 2



Marvel Zombies: Season 2



The added caveat is X-Men '97 doesn't connect with the MCU right now, hence why the show is missing from this list. This aside, here's what to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the months and years ahead.

Avengers: Endgame Encore - September 25, 2026

You've seen this film so we don't need to explain much else. It's being re-released in Infinity Vision in cinemas, with the added draw being a few minutes of added scenes and footage that ties Endgame directly together with Avengers: Doomsday, setting the foundation for the coming ensemble effort. This will likely also explain how/why Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is returning.

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VisionQuest - October 14, 2026

Designed to be the end of the 'trilogy' starting with WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Paul Bettany will reprise his role of Vision while James Spader will even return as Ultron, with this show set to debut on Disney+. It's unclear if Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will play any role in the project.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Season 2) - Late 2026 (Likely late November onwards)

The second chapter of the animated series. It should be noted this show doesn't directly tie in with the main universe events of the MCU, as rather it occurs in an alternate reality. However, with the potential multiversal reshaping events of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, will this always remain the case?

Avengers: Doomsday - December 18, 2026

The second and final theatrical Marvel offering of 2026. This will be the fifth Avengers film and will see Robert Downey Jr. return, but as Doctor Doom this time around. The cast is stacked, with the actors/heroes below set to appear and be involved in the adventure where seemingly many heroes will meet their demise.



Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom



Chris Evans - Steve Rogers



Chris Hemsworth - Thor



Tom Hiddleston - Loki



Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic



Vanessa Kirby - Sue Storm/Invisible Woman



Joseph Quinn - Johnny Storm/Human Torch



Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm/The Thing



Paul Rudd - Scott Lang/Ant-Man



Kathryn Newton - Cassie Lang



Anthony Mackie - Sam Wilson/Captain America



Danny Ramirez - Joaquin Torres/Falcon



Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova/Black Widow



Wyatt Russell - John Walker/US Agent



Sebastian Stan - Bucky Barnes



David Harbour - Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian



Lewis Pullman - Bob Reynolds/Sentry



Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost



Ian McKellen - Magneto



Patrick Stewart - Professor X



James Marsden - Cyclops



Kelsey Grammer - Beast



Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler



Rebecca Romijn - Mystique



Channing Tatum - Gambit



Simu Liu - Shang-Chi



Letitia Wright - Shuri/Black Panther



Winston Duke - M'Baku



Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor



Mabel Cadena - Namora



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Daredevil: Born Again (Season 3) - March 2027

The next stage of the street level action series will no doubt build on the events of Punisher: One Last Kill and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, exploring the proceedings following Matt Murdock's arrest and incarceration. Expect other returning Defenders faces, including Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist (judging by set photos), and a few other characters from Netflix's Marvel series, not least Elodie Yung's Elektra.

Avengers: Secret Wars - December 17, 2027

It should be said there is a wide gap being left between Daredevil: Born Again's third season ending and the sixth Avengers film making its arrival, so expect some of this space to be filled with other TBA shows and projects. As it stands, 2027 has two confirmed MCU projects with one being a theatrical film. It'll be a key moment as the Secret Wars comic basically rebuilds the entire multiverse, combining the confusing alternate realities into a more understandable and clear singular body, one where things are different but there are also a lot of similarities. Effectively, if you wonder why the Fantastic Four exist in a separate universe to the other Earth-616 characters, this film will likely be a course-correction on this front, if the comic is anything to go by.

Ghost Rider - 2028 (Before December, likely anywhere May-July)

The first of the two newly confirmed projects as of San Diego Comic-Con. Ryan Gosling has been cast as Ghost Rider with Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy set to direct this film. There is no firm premiere date in mind as of yet, but as the next project on the list commands the holiday window, a summer premiere for Ghost Rider seems almost a certainty. Otherwise, we don't yet have firm plot information to highlight about this film.

Black Panther III - December 15, 2028

The final confirmed project on the MCU timeline as of writing. Ryan Coogler will be returning for the third chapter in his Black Panther saga, a movie that will see fans returning to Wakanda after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars, where a new Black Panther, T'Challa's now adult son, will be taking over the reigns, with David Jonsson playing this role. Perhaps this is a further taste of how the multiverse will be shifting in a post-Secret Wars world.