Marvel channels The Suicide Squad in new Thunderbolts* trailer

HQ

It has been years since the Avengers last stepped up to take action in the MCU, and it seems as shadows fall over Earth, a new slightly super team is going to take their place. That's the premise of the latest Thunderbolts* trailer, which showcases a lot more of the plot of the movie.

At the head of this new task force is Bucky Barns, who has to bring Ghost, the Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Yelena in line in order to face down the mysterious villain The Void, who appears to be the MCU's introduction to Sentry, via his dark alter ego.

It seems like Thunderbolts* is going to be the MCU's Suicide Squad, with many of its characters not believing they're up to the task of being a hero. We'll have to see if they can take over the Avengers' position on the 2nd of May, when Thunderbolts* hits theatres.