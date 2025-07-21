Marvel boss Kevin Feige gives big updates on Blade and X-Men

The Fantastic Four: First Steps sees one of the most-iconic factions in Marvel finally join the MCU, and more characters that have been left by the wayside are set to join this franchise soon. At least, that's according to Kevin Feige, who has updates for fans on the Blade and X-Men movies.

Speaking to Deadline, Feige insinuates that the troubled Blade movie might finally be on track. After four versions of the film, two of which were period pieces, Feige confirmed that Mahershala Ali's Blade film will take place in the modern day. "We landed on modern day and that's what we're focusing on," he said. "We didn't want to put a leather outfit on [Ali] and have him start killing vampires...You can start and have a good script and make it a great script through production, but we didn't feel confident we could do that on Blade. We didn't want to do that to Mahershala and didn't want to do that to us."

When it comes to X-Men, Feige already has plans in motion for that film. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is already signed on to direct, and the script is being written now. "It's official, Jake Schreier is doing X-Men for us, and we're very, very lucky," Feige told Comicbook. "We're very, very lucky to have him and very excited to have him. And so we're beginning. It's all starting now. The script's underway."

Considering the praise Thunderbolts* received, it's no surprise that Feige wants to bring in Schreier for another crack at the MCU. X-Men is also going to be when we could start see Marvel classic superheroes getting new faces, according to Feige.