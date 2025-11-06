Marvel and Insomniac Games will be working together for "many years to come"

HQ

There are a lot of Marvel games in the works right now. Arkane has Blade, Arc System Works has Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, Motive has an Iron Man game and of course Insomniac is gearing up for the release of Marvel's Wolverine next year.

Speaking with Game Informer, the general manager of Marvel Games Haluk Mentes said that while Marvel is pleased to be working with so many studios, it sees Insomniac's projects as the "epitome" of its philosophy when it comes to games.

"We have been working together for more than a decade and developed such a shorthand across multiple Marvel's Spider-Man games that when the time finally came to bring Logan back in spectacular and visceral fashion, it was obvious to everyone on our team that Insomniac was the perfect choice," Mentes said. "It was our shared culture and values that brought us together, and we're so proud to continue collaborating for many years to come."

Considering Marvel Games really felt like they took a big leap forward in 2018 with Marvel's Spider-Man, we can see why the company wants to work with Insomniac so much. With another Spider-Man game probably on the cards at some point, too, it seems Insomniac is going to be busy with the Marvel brand well beyond Wolverine.

Marvel's Wolverine releases in autumn 2026.